Granite Investment Partners LLC Invests $5.46 Million in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF)

Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 91,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,458,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.47% of AMERISAFE as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMSF. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 45.7% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in AMERISAFE by 2,935.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 79.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,935 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 6.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMERISAFE during the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

In other AMERISAFE news, EVP Andrew B. Mccray sold 611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total transaction of $39,733.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,174.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMSF opened at $58.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.35. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.90 and a 12 month high of $68.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.85.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.31. AMERISAFE had a net margin of 28.28% and a return on equity of 17.63%. As a group, analysts anticipate that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.29%.

AMERISAFE Company Profile

AMERISAFE, Inc is a holding company, which engages the provision of workers’ compensation insurance focused on small to mid-sized employers. It focuses on the businesses in construction, Marine, oil and gas, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, and agriculture. The company was founded by Millard E.

