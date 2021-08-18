Granite Investment Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Granite Investment Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,260 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $10,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter worth $26,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter worth $42,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 127.6% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $214.80 on Wednesday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.31 and a 12 month high of $217.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $204.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.73.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 44.73% and a net margin of 17.32%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 61.79%.

Several research firms have issued reports on ADP. Barclays boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $224.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $192.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.79.

In other news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $490,456.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,614 shares in the company, valued at $5,376,028. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Alexander Quevedo sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total value of $198,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,961 shares of company stock worth $1,605,844. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

