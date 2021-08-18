Granite Investment Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Granite Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,499 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 21,528 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned 0.26% of Monro worth $5,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MNRO. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Monro by 53.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 530 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Monro by 174.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 606 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Monro in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monro by 37.4% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 919 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Monro by 1,470.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,021 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Monro news, CEO Michael T. Broderick bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.39 per share, for a total transaction of $296,950.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,969,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MNRO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Monro from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Monro from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

NASDAQ:MNRO opened at $55.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 39.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.33. Monro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.39 and a twelve month high of $72.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Monro had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 7.02%. Analysts predict that Monro, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. This is a boost from Monro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Monro’s payout ratio is 84.21%.

About Monro

Monro, Inc engages in the operation of chain stores that provides automotive undercar repair and tire services. The company offers services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension and wheel alignment. It operates under the brand names: Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers, Tire Choice Auto Service Centers, Mr.

