Granite Investment Partners LLC Reduces Stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI)

Granite Investment Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 300,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,894 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.64% of Aerie Pharmaceuticals worth $4,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AERI. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,546,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,460,000. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,585,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 957,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,118,000 after acquiring an additional 315,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,310,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $14.59 on Wednesday. Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.01 and a twelve month high of $21.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.78. The firm has a market cap of $689.14 million, a PE ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 0.72.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.02). Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,531.00% and a negative net margin of 175.35%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AERI shares. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James set a $15.65 target price on Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aerie Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.24.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with open-angle glaucoma, retinal diseases and other diseases of the eye. Its products include Rhopressa, Roclatan, AR-13503, and AR-1105. The company was founded by David L.

