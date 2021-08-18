Granite Investment Partners LLC Reduces Stake in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

Granite Investment Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) by 14.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,860 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 8,321 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.10% of Glaukos worth $4,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Glaukos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Glaukos in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Glaukos in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Glaukos in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Glaukos by 566.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GKOS opened at $49.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.40. Glaukos Co. has a 12 month low of $40.08 and a 12 month high of $99.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -36.97 and a beta of 1.67.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.13. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 21.24%. The business had revenue of $78.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that Glaukos Co. will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

GKOS has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet cut Glaukos from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Stephens reduced their price objective on Glaukos from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Glaukos from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. William Blair downgraded Glaukos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Glaukos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

