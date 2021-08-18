Granite Investment Partners LLC Sells 1,036 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Granite Investment Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,036 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $8,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 1.3% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 445,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,014,000 after purchasing an additional 5,691 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Crown Castle International during the second quarter valued at $806,000. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Crown Castle International by 6.9% during the second quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Crown Castle International by 63.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 120,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,595,000 after buying an additional 46,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in Crown Castle International by 67.6% during the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Crown Castle International news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 4,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total transaction of $766,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,579,273.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director J Landis Martin acquired 4,200 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $191.52 per share, with a total value of $804,384.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 141,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,148,917.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $196.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $85.07 billion, a PE ratio of 75.71, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $196.64. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12-month low of $146.15 and a 12-month high of $204.62.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 18.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.47%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Crown Castle International from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Crown Castle International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.00.

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

