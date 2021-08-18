Granite Investment Partners LLC Sells 1,454 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Granite Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,454 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $14,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Booking in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Booking during the first quarter worth $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Booking during the second quarter worth $26,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Booking by 100.6% during the first quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC now owns 12 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Booking during the second quarter worth $44,000. 85.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

Shares of BKNG opened at $2,113.27 on Wednesday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,589.00 and a 1-year high of $2,516.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.77 billion, a PE ratio of 210.28, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2,208.54.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($2.55) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.69) by $0.14. Booking had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($10.81) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 242.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,302.37, for a total transaction of $421,333.71. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,955 shares in the company, valued at $11,408,243.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

BKNG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays increased their price target on Booking from $2,710.00 to $2,740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Cowen raised their target price on Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Booking from $2,675.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,487.24.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Recommended Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.