Granite Investment Partners LLC Sells 2,453 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Granite Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,453 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $9,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JNJ. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth $31,000. TD Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 75.2% in the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 91.1% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth $70,000. 61.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JNJ opened at $179.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $169.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $133.65 and a twelve month high of $179.51. The company has a market cap of $471.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The firm had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

Several research firms recently commented on JNJ. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.38.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

