Granite Investment Partners LLC Sells 28,910 Shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Granite Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,157 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 28,910 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Herc worth $3,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HRI. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Herc in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,751,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Herc by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,886 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 4,948 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Herc in the 1st quarter valued at about $560,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Herc in the 1st quarter valued at about $23,302,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Herc in the 1st quarter valued at about $262,000. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Tamir Peres sold 3,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $447,706.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,337,405. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HRI opened at $125.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 3.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.77. Herc Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $34.95 and a one year high of $135.63.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $490.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.93 million. Herc had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HRI has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Herc from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Herc from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Herc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Herc from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Herc from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.00.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

