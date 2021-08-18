Granite Investment Partners LLC Sells 63,304 Shares of CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT)

Granite Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 380,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 63,304 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.78% of CatchMark Timber Trust worth $4,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CTT. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in CatchMark Timber Trust by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,215,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,918,000 after buying an additional 183,086 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 3.5% in the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 2,466,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,105,000 after acquiring an additional 82,884 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 6.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,025,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,441,000 after acquiring an additional 60,403 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CatchMark Timber Trust by 25.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,015,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,342,000 after purchasing an additional 206,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in CatchMark Timber Trust by 21.3% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 657,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,698,000 after purchasing an additional 115,653 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. boosted their price objective on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.90.

CTT opened at $11.55 on Wednesday. CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.91 and a 52-week high of $12.78. The company has a market cap of $564.78 million, a PE ratio of -96.24 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.73.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.08. CatchMark Timber Trust had a negative net margin of 5.12% and a negative return on equity of 4.42%. Research analysts forecast that CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. CatchMark Timber Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -150.00%.

CatchMark Timber Trust Profile

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, and disposition of timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Harvest, Real Estate and Investment Management. The Harvest segment includes wholly-owned timber assets and associated timber sales, other revenues and related expenses.

