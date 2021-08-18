Granite Investment Partners LLC Takes Position in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 74,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,643,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ASAN. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Asana during the 2nd quarter valued at $386,000. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Asana by 29.6% in the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Asana by 68.7% in the second quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 17,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 7,264 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Asana by 68.5% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 95,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,902,000 after acquiring an additional 38,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asana in the second quarter worth $257,000. Institutional investors own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ASAN opened at $76.17 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.45. Asana, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.57 and a twelve month high of $80.74. The company has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion and a PE ratio of -51.47.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $76.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Asana, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

ASAN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Asana from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Asana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Asana from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Asana from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Asana from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Asana has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.86.

In other news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 17,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total transaction of $1,221,852.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 146,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,264,046.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total transaction of $801,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,984,815.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 1,940,000 shares of company stock valued at $101,122,600 and sold 129,152 shares valued at $7,690,928. Corporate insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

Asana Profile

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

