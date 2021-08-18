Granite Investment Partners LLC Takes Position in Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK)

Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 798,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,888,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned 1.33% of Heritage Commerce as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HTBK. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Heritage Commerce by 161.9% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce during the 1st quarter worth about $174,000. 66.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on HTBK shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Heritage Commerce from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.13.

In related news, Director Robert Moles sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total transaction of $52,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $526,312.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 4.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HTBK stock opened at $11.21 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Heritage Commerce Corp has a 52-week low of $6.13 and a 52-week high of $12.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $674.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.24.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 7.42%. Equities research analysts predict that Heritage Commerce Corp will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. Heritage Commerce’s payout ratio is currently 82.54%.

Heritage Commerce Profile

Heritage Commerce Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking. It operates through the following Banking and Factoring segments. The Banking segment includes holding company’s results of operations. The Factoring segment focuses on factoring originated by bay view funding. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

