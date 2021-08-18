Granite Investment Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)

Granite Investment Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,658 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 18,948 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.18% of 2U worth $5,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of 2U during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $368,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of 2U by 4,416.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 91,729 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after acquiring an additional 89,698 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of 2U by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 95,962 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,839,000 after acquiring an additional 33,022 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of 2U during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,439,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of 2U by 156.6% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,009 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 4,278 shares during the period.

Get 2U alerts:

NASDAQ TWOU opened at $36.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.60 and a beta of 0.97. 2U, Inc. has a one year low of $28.45 and a one year high of $59.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.80.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $237.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.32 million. 2U had a negative return on equity of 13.52% and a negative net margin of 17.79%. On average, equities analysts expect that 2U, Inc. will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Mark Chernis sold 6,888 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.71, for a total transaction of $314,850.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 289,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,254,757.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Paul S. Lalljie sold 50,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total value of $2,121,693.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on TWOU. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on 2U from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Macquarie upgraded 2U from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on 2U from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of 2U in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.86.

2U Profile

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

Recommended Story: What is quantitative easing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWOU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU).

Receive News & Ratings for 2U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.