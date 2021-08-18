Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) (OTCMKTS:GBTC) Short Interest Up 30.1% in July

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) (OTCMKTS:GBTC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,871,400 shares, a growth of 30.1% from the July 15th total of 3,745,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,600,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

GBTC opened at $36.61 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.91. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $58.22.

About Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC)

