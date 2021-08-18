Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) will post $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Green Dot’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the highest is $0.40. Green Dot posted earnings per share of $0.25 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 48%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Green Dot will report full year earnings of $2.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.47 to $2.86. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Green Dot.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.44. Green Dot had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 1.77%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist lowered their price objective on Green Dot from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities cut their target price on Green Dot from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on Green Dot from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. dropped their price target on Green Dot from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Green Dot from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.36.

In related news, CFO Jess Unruh sold 3,317 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total transaction of $146,014.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,402,085.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 7,634 shares of company stock valued at $345,652 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Green Dot during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Green Dot by 123.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Green Dot during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Green Dot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Green Dot by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GDOT traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.46. The company had a trading volume of 944 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,087. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 115.55 and a beta of 1.00. Green Dot has a twelve month low of $38.95 and a twelve month high of $64.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.66.

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology leader and bank holding company, which engages in the provision of modern banking and money movement accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Account Services; Processing and Settlement Services; and Corporate and Other. The Account Services segment consists of revenues and expenses derived from deposit account programs, such as prepaid cards, debit cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and gift cards.

