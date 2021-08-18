Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.78

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2.78 and traded as high as C$2.80. Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) shares last traded at C$2.78, with a volume of 3,044,708 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James set a C$3.50 price target on shares of Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Cormark set a C$2.30 price target on shares of Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Eight Capital set a C$2.25 price target on shares of Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a C$4.00 price target on shares of Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$2.63.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of C$368.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.96.

Greenlane Renewables Inc provides biogas upgrading systems worldwide. The company's systems remove impurities and separate carbon dioxide from biomethane in the raw biogas created from anaerobic decomposition of organic waste at landfills, wastewater treatment plants, and farms and food waste facilities for injection into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel.

