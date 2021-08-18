Greenlane Renewables Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:GRN)

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (TSE:GRN) – Analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Greenlane Renewables in a research note issued on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.03. Raymond James also issued estimates for Greenlane Renewables’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Greenlane Renewables in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Eight Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a C$2.25 price objective on shares of Greenlane Renewables in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

GRN opened at C$1.60 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$240 million and a P/E ratio of -106.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Greenlane Renewables has a 1 year low of C$0.36 and a 1 year high of C$2.96.

