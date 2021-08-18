Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Shares Down 4%

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) shares were down 4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $25.93 and last traded at $25.93. Approximately 34,595 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 942,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.01.

GO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. MKM Partners lowered Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.55 and a beta of -0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $775.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $774.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Grocery Outlet news, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total transaction of $851,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,960 shares in the company, valued at $2,485,017.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.11, for a total value of $68,220.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $507,659.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,000 shares of company stock worth $2,747,200 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GO. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the 1st quarter worth about $126,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the 2nd quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

