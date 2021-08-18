Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Shares Down 4%

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) shares were down 4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $25.93 and last traded at $25.93. Approximately 34,595 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 942,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.01.
GO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. MKM Partners lowered Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.50.
The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.55 and a beta of -0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.
In other Grocery Outlet news, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total transaction of $851,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,960 shares in the company, valued at $2,485,017.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.11, for a total value of $68,220.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $507,659.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,000 shares of company stock worth $2,747,200 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GO. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the 1st quarter worth about $126,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the 2nd quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.
Grocery Outlet Company Profile (NASDAQ:GO)
Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.
