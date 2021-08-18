Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $8.09 Per Share

Analysts predict that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) will post earnings of $8.09 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Group 1 Automotive’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $9.87 and the lowest is $5.75. Group 1 Automotive reported earnings per share of $6.97 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive will report full-year earnings of $30.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $29.00 to $33.50. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $24.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.14 to $29.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Group 1 Automotive.

Get Group 1 Automotive alerts:

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $10.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.13 by $3.18. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 4.03%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $190.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $305.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Group 1 Automotive presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.20.

In other news, Director Max P. Watson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total transaction of $765,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,100,013.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 29,933.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GPI traded down $1.77 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $163.33. 163,377 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,020. Group 1 Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $82.35 and a fifty-two week high of $181.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.38.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

Recommended Story: How to track put option volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Group 1 Automotive (GPI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.