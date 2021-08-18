Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Groupon’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the highest is $0.17. Groupon reported earnings of $0.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 80%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.
On average, analysts expect that Groupon will report full-year earnings of $0.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $1.09. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.58 to $3.67. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Groupon.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GRPN shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Groupon from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Groupon from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Ascendiant Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Groupon from $42.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Groupon from $54.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Groupon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.43.
Shares of NASDAQ:GRPN opened at $22.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $673.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.77 and a beta of 2.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.75. Groupon has a one year low of $18.54 and a one year high of $64.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99.
Groupon Company Profile
Groupon, Inc operates as a global scaled two-sided marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates through the North America and International segments. The company was founded by Andrew D. Mason, Eric Paul Lefkofsky, and Bradley A. Keywell in 2008 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
