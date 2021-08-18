Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Groupon’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the highest is $0.17. Groupon reported earnings of $0.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 80%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Groupon will report full-year earnings of $0.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $1.09. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.58 to $3.67. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Groupon.

Get Groupon alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GRPN shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Groupon from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Groupon from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Ascendiant Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Groupon from $42.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Groupon from $54.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Groupon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.43.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GRPN. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Groupon by 410.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,023,796 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $44,187,000 after buying an additional 823,102 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Groupon by 415.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 719,925 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $31,072,000 after buying an additional 580,262 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Groupon by 94.7% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 747,324 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $32,255,000 after buying an additional 363,540 shares during the period. Beaconlight Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Groupon during the first quarter worth $12,015,000. Finally, Islet Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Groupon by 69.2% during the first quarter. Islet Management LP now owns 550,000 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $27,800,000 after buying an additional 225,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRPN opened at $22.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $673.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.77 and a beta of 2.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.75. Groupon has a one year low of $18.54 and a one year high of $64.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99.

Groupon Company Profile

Groupon, Inc operates as a global scaled two-sided marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates through the North America and International segments. The company was founded by Andrew D. Mason, Eric Paul Lefkofsky, and Bradley A. Keywell in 2008 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Featured Article: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Groupon (GRPN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Groupon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Groupon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.