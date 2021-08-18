Grumpy.finance (GRUMPY) Price Down 29.1% This Week

Grumpy.finance (CURRENCY:GRUMPY) traded down 18% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 18th. During the last seven days, Grumpy.finance has traded down 29.1% against the U.S. dollar. Grumpy.finance has a market capitalization of $512,573.43 and approximately $6,737.00 worth of Grumpy.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Grumpy.finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.80 or 0.00058363 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003030 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00015562 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $396.30 or 0.00863106 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.13 or 0.00048197 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.05 or 0.00104649 BTC.

Grumpy.finance Coin Profile

GRUMPY is a coin. Its launch date was February 1st, 2021. Grumpy.finance’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,670,581,572,630 coins. Grumpy.finance’s official Twitter account is @financegrumpy

According to CryptoCompare, “Grumpy Finance is a 100% meme powered decentralized experiment which together with its grumpy users wants to put a grump face towards the nasty community of crypto. “

Buying and Selling Grumpy.finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grumpy.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grumpy.finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grumpy.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

