Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) Position Increased by Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,962 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,749 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned about 0.54% of Guaranty Bancshares worth $2,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 10.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 36,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 3,335 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 14.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 33,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 4,265 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 11.9% during the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 113,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,154,000 after acquiring an additional 12,055 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 10.0% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 48.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.38% of the company’s stock.

GNTY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Guaranty Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNTY opened at $34.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $412.99 million, a P/E ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.54. Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.98 and a 52-week high of $41.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.11. Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 32.33%. Research analysts predict that Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.24%.

In other news, Director James S. Bunch bought 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.51 per share, with a total value of $73,722.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James S. Bunch purchased 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.89 per share, with a total value of $94,892.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 8,000 shares of company stock worth $269,774. 27.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Guaranty Bancshares Profile

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It offers online banking and bill pay, fraud protection, P2P payments, direct deposits, personal loans auto loans, student checking, and premium checking. The company was founded on January 13, 1913 and is headquartered in Addison, TX.

