Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Shares Purchased by Rathbone Brothers plc

Rathbone Brothers plc raised its stake in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 27.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,851 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,633 shares during the quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc owned about 0.08% of Guardant Health worth $9,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GH. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 895.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 214.0% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the first quarter worth $44,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the first quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the first quarter worth $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ian T. Clark sold 10,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,372,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,719 shares in the company, valued at $743,470. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.31, for a total value of $564,005.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,027,989.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,427 shares of company stock valued at $2,549,824. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GH. Raymond James began coverage on Guardant Health in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Sunday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Guardant Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Guardant Health in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on Guardant Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.00.

NASDAQ:GH opened at $100.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.54 and a beta of 0.50. Guardant Health, Inc. has a one year low of $87.24 and a one year high of $181.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $117.08. The company has a quick ratio of 19.30, a current ratio of 19.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.09). Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 37.35% and a negative net margin of 116.99%. As a group, analysts expect that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

