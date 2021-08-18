Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) to post $0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Guidewire Software’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.39. Guidewire Software posted earnings of $0.83 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 66.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Guidewire Software will report full-year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.51. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to $0.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Guidewire Software.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.08. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 0.65% and a negative net margin of 3.52%. The company had revenue of $164.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on GWRE. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet raised Guidewire Software from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Guidewire Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Guidewire Software in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Guidewire Software presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.57.

GWRE stock opened at $110.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Guidewire Software has a 1 year low of $91.76 and a 1 year high of $134.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $112.62. The company has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -344.77 and a beta of 1.32.

In other Guidewire Software news, insider James Winston King sold 1,044 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.24, for a total value of $117,178.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,948 shares in the company, valued at $779,843.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.24, for a total transaction of $93,944.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,531.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,133 shares of company stock worth $915,349 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWRE. Generation Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the first quarter valued at about $146,794,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 2,165.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,439,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375,524 shares during the last quarter. Skye Global Management LP boosted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 165.2% during the second quarter. Skye Global Management LP now owns 1,618,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,381,000 after buying an additional 1,008,000 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 104.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,802,984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $203,232,000 after acquiring an additional 920,055 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 127.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,543,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,002,000 after purchasing an additional 863,962 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which composes of software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

Featured Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Guidewire Software (GWRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.