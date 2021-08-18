Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Posted by on Aug 18th, 2021

Equities analysts expect Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) to post $0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Guidewire Software’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.39. Guidewire Software posted earnings of $0.83 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 66.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Guidewire Software will report full-year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.51. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to $0.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Guidewire Software.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.08. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 0.65% and a negative net margin of 3.52%. The company had revenue of $164.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on GWRE. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet raised Guidewire Software from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Guidewire Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Guidewire Software in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Guidewire Software presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.57.

GWRE stock opened at $110.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Guidewire Software has a 1 year low of $91.76 and a 1 year high of $134.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $112.62. The company has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -344.77 and a beta of 1.32.

In other Guidewire Software news, insider James Winston King sold 1,044 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.24, for a total value of $117,178.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,948 shares in the company, valued at $779,843.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.24, for a total transaction of $93,944.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,531.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,133 shares of company stock worth $915,349 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWRE. Generation Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the first quarter valued at about $146,794,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 2,165.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,439,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375,524 shares during the last quarter. Skye Global Management LP boosted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 165.2% during the second quarter. Skye Global Management LP now owns 1,618,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,381,000 after buying an additional 1,008,000 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 104.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,802,984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $203,232,000 after acquiring an additional 920,055 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 127.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,543,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,002,000 after purchasing an additional 863,962 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which composes of software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

Featured Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Guidewire Software (GWRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE)

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.