Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD) Short Interest Down 26.5% in July

Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a decrease of 26.5% from the July 15th total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Guild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.10.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zimmer Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Guild by 5.3% during the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 373,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,731,000 after purchasing an additional 18,755 shares in the last quarter. Algebris UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Guild during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,027,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Guild during the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Guild by 1.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Guild during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 23.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GHLD stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.06. The company had a trading volume of 22,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,148. Guild has a 52 week low of $12.55 and a 52 week high of $18.00. The stock has a market cap of $296.19 million and a P/E ratio of 1.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.59.

Guild (NYSE:GHLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $294.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.01 million. On average, research analysts expect that Guild will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 200 branches with licenses in 48 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was founded in 1960 and is based in San Diego, California.

