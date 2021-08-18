H. Ralph Snodgrass Buys 3,750 Shares of VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) Stock

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) insider H. Ralph Snodgrass purchased 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.73 per share, with a total value of $10,237.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

VTGN stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.63. The company had a trading volume of 764,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,869,696. The stock has a market cap of $507.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 0.90. VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.56 and a 12 month high of $3.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.86.

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. VistaGen Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,561.84% and a negative return on equity of 35.61%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new position in VistaGen Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in VistaGen Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in VistaGen Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in VistaGen Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in VistaGen Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 55.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VTGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VistaGen Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.35.

VistaGen Therapeutics Company Profile

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing various medicines with the potential to care for anxiety, depression, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS). The company's CNS pipeline includes PH94B, a rapid-onset neuroactive nasal spray, which is in preparation for Phase III development for the acute treatment of anxiety in adults with social anxiety disorder.

