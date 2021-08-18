Hailiang Education Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HLG) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Hailiang Education Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HLG) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a decrease of 23.6% from the July 15th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Hailiang Education Group in the 2nd quarter worth $1,189,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Hailiang Education Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hailiang Education Group in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. 0.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HLG stock traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.72. The stock had a trading volume of 183 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,670. Hailiang Education Group has a 12-month low of $32.00 and a 12-month high of $67.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Hailiang Education Group (NASDAQ:HLG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $66.36 million during the quarter.

About Hailiang Education Group

Hailiang Education Group, Inc engages in the provision of private K-12 educational services. It offers basic educational and international programs for kindergarten, primary, middle, and high school levels. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.

