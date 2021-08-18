Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.95 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) to announce sales of $3.95 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Halliburton’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.97 billion and the lowest is $3.90 billion. Halliburton posted sales of $2.98 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, October 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Halliburton will report full year sales of $15.18 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.08 billion to $15.23 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $17.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.09 billion to $17.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Halliburton.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. Halliburton had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have commented on HAL. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. HSBC upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $15.80 to $18.20 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $24.53 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Halliburton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.51.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 16.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,545 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 42.6% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,734 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 6.2% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,014 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 0.3% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 223,619 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $5,170,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 9.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,442 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAL opened at $19.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a PE ratio of 119.82 and a beta of 2.86. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $10.60 and a 1-year high of $25.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 27.69%.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

