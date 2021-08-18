Halma (LON:HLMA) Hits New 52-Week High at $2,991.48

Shares of Halma plc (LON:HLMA) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,991.48 ($39.08) and last traded at GBX 2,981 ($38.95), with a volume of 27281 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,977 ($38.89).

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HLMA. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Halma from GBX 2,385 ($31.16) to GBX 2,575 ($33.64) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Halma from GBX 1,900 ($24.82) to GBX 2,100 ($27.44) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Halma in a report on Friday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Halma has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,288.33 ($29.90).

Get Halma alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,810.42. The firm has a market capitalization of £11.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.54.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th were issued a dividend of GBX 10.78 ($0.14) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This is a boost from Halma’s previous dividend of $6.87. This represents a yield of 0.4%. Halma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.31%.

In other Halma news, insider Adam Meyers sold 16,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,734 ($35.72), for a total transaction of £454,117.40 ($593,307.29).

Halma Company Profile (LON:HLMA)

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

Featured Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Halma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.