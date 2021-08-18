Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 90.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 285,349 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $1,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 95,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $370,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 693,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,930,000 after purchasing an additional 172,745 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 118.1% in the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 46,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 25,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $432,000. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 40,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total value of $1,842,395.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total transaction of $2,055,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 190,315 shares of company stock worth $8,179,396. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

HALO stock opened at $40.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.56, a quick ratio of 8.24 and a current ratio of 8.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.10 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.85. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.17 and a 52 week high of $56.40.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $136.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.08 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 55.45% and a return on equity of 230.77%. The company’s revenue was up 147.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 17th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.67.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

