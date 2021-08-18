Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Stock Holdings Lessened by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC reduced its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 90.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 285,349 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $1,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 95,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,964,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $370,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 693,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,930,000 after purchasing an additional 172,745 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 118.1% in the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 46,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 25,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $432,000. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HALO opened at $40.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.85. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.10 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.56, a current ratio of 8.75 and a quick ratio of 8.24. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.17 and a 12-month high of $56.40.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $136.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.08 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 55.45% and a return on equity of 230.77%. The business’s revenue was up 147.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (down from $50.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Halozyme Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.67.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.66, for a total value of $1,983,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,160 shares in the company, valued at $23,286,765.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 40,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total transaction of $1,842,395.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 190,315 shares of company stock valued at $8,179,396. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

