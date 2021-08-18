Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.79 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) to report sales of $1.79 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Hanesbrands’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.80 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.79 billion. Hanesbrands reported sales of $1.81 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hanesbrands will report full-year sales of $6.79 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.78 billion to $6.80 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $7.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.99 billion to $7.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Hanesbrands.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The textile maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.08. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 5.29% and a positive return on equity of 77.49%.

HBI has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Hanesbrands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

Hanesbrands stock opened at $19.40 on Wednesday. Hanesbrands has a 1 year low of $12.28 and a 1 year high of $22.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Hanesbrands by 681.3% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,649,612 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $68,138,000 after buying an additional 3,182,489 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 1,156.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,609,340 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $51,326,000 after buying an additional 2,856,326 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 94.3% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,830,367 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $114,683,000 after buying an additional 2,830,367 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 9.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,820,559 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $527,558,000 after buying an additional 2,230,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in Hanesbrands by 8,760.7% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,497,815 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,911 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

See Also: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hanesbrands (HBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.