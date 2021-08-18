Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $22.21 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) will report $22.21 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $16.70 million to $29.22 million. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital reported sales of $22.50 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will report full-year sales of $84.08 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $72.95 million to $100.45 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $96.19 million, with estimates ranging from $68.10 million to $129.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HASI. Zacks Investment Research cut Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $54.00 target price (down previously from $63.00) on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.25.

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel sold 63,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.84, for a total transaction of $3,663,180.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Nathaniel Rose sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.54, for a total value of $595,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 73,733 shares of company stock worth $4,277,761 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HASI. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,328,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $411,148,000 after acquiring an additional 972,528 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,900,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,725,000 after acquiring an additional 757,399 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,444,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,085,000 after acquiring an additional 739,295 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 203.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 632,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,494,000 after buying an additional 424,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,237,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $406,363,000 after buying an additional 382,610 shares in the last quarter. 72.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HASI opened at $57.01 on Wednesday. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a twelve month low of $37.07 and a twelve month high of $72.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 22.96 and a current ratio of 22.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.43, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.48%.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a buildings or facilities energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

