Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) Sets New 12-Month High at $5.00

Shares of Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.00 and last traded at $4.59, with a volume of 175 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.00.

HBRIY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Harbour Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.01 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Harbour Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Harbour Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.55.

Harbour Energy plc operates as an independent oil and gas company. It holds interests in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norway, Indonesia, Vietnam, Brazil, Falkland Islands, Mauritania, and Mexico. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

