Hargreaves Lansdown (HRGLY) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS: HRGLY) recently:

8/13/2021 – Hargreaves Lansdown was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating.

8/10/2021 – Hargreaves Lansdown had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

8/10/2021 – Hargreaves Lansdown had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

8/10/2021 – Hargreaves Lansdown had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

8/10/2021 – Hargreaves Lansdown had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

8/4/2021 – Hargreaves Lansdown was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $53.00 price target on the stock.

7/13/2021 – Hargreaves Lansdown was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/8/2021 – Hargreaves Lansdown was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

6/22/2021 – Hargreaves Lansdown had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

OTCMKTS HRGLY opened at $43.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.11. Hargreaves Lansdown plc has a one year low of $35.73 and a one year high of $51.04.

Hargreaves Lansdown Plc engages in the provision of investment products and services, financial planning and advice. It operates through the following divisions: Vantage, Discretionary/Managed and Third Party/Other Services. The Vantage division offers activities relating to direct to private investor platform.

