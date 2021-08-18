Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.16 Billion

Analysts expect that Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) will post sales of $1.16 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Harley-Davidson’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.25 billion. Harley-Davidson reported sales of $964.03 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Harley-Davidson will report full-year sales of $4.35 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.22 billion to $4.47 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.50 billion to $5.13 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Harley-Davidson.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.24. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS. Harley-Davidson’s quarterly revenue was up 128.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HOG. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $39.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. upped their price target on Harley-Davidson from $39.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $43.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.97.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 24,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management increased its position in Harley-Davidson by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 8,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Harley-Davidson by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Harley-Davidson by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Harley-Davidson by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HOG opened at $40.38 on Wednesday. Harley-Davidson has a 12 month low of $22.56 and a 12 month high of $52.06. The company has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.92%.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

See Also: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Harley-Davidson (HOG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.