Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $4.18 Million Stock Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,282 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $4,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CARR. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 2.9% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 195,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,262,000 after purchasing an additional 5,591 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the first quarter worth $184,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global during the first quarter worth $1,730,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Carrier Global by 131.7% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 44,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after buying an additional 25,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global during the first quarter worth $237,000. Institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider David Appel sold 34,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $1,965,781.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CARR. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Atlantic Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.75.

NYSE:CARR opened at $55.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.44. The company has a market capitalization of $47.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.79. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $28.58 and a one year high of $57.90.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 28.73%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 23rd. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is presently 28.92%.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

