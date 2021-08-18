Hartford Investment Management Co. Reduces Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,415 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $3,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Human Investing LLC purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 162.9% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 3,288.9% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 78.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Shares of DFS stock opened at $131.32 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $123.38. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $48.92 and a 52 week high of $135.69. The company has a market capitalization of $39.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $1.87. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 36.50% and a return on equity of 46.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.20) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 16.89 EPS for the current year.

Discover Financial Services declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 21st that permits the company to buyback $2.40 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. This is a positive change from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 48.89%.

In related news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 3,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.21, for a total transaction of $471,155.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,366 shares in the company, valued at $6,575,224.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 15,000 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $1,905,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,744,079. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,624 shares of company stock valued at $2,477,843 over the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DFS shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price target (up from $150.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Discover Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.41.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.