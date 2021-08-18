Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 2,580 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,580 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $3,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GIS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,530,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,793,000 after purchasing an additional 100,277 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 22.4% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 5.6% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 123,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,587,000 after purchasing an additional 6,601 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its stake in General Mills by 22.7% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in General Mills by 1.3% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 17,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. 72.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $60.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.96 and a 52 week high of $65.52.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 25.61%. General Mills’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.83%.

In other news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 26,337 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total transaction of $1,548,088.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 105,647 shares in the company, valued at $6,209,930.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

