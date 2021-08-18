Hashgard (GARD) Price Hits $0.0002

Hashgard (CURRENCY:GARD) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 18th. One Hashgard coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hashgard has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hashgard has a total market cap of $1.59 million and $128,441.00 worth of Hashgard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002260 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.95 or 0.00056344 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002988 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00015182 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002261 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $376.97 or 0.00851418 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.88 or 0.00047168 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.57 or 0.00102919 BTC.

About Hashgard

Hashgard (CRYPTO:GARD) is a coin. It launched on May 4th, 2018. Hashgard’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Hashgard is www.hashgard.io . The official message board for Hashgard is medium.com/@hashgard . Hashgard’s official Twitter account is @Hashgard_off and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hashgard is /r/Hashgard/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hashgard is a public blockchain that establishes a secure decentralized asset management protocol, initiated by the strategic director of Fenbushi Capital and managing partner of BKFUND, Charlie Xu, and co-founder of BKFUND, Tom Huang. Hashgard provides a large number of business modules, including operational-level on-chain data, advanced versions of asset management autonomous organization, a smart contract system tailored for asset management, able to systematically support the issuance, management, trusteeship, settlement, audit, process control, and dispute arbitration of decentralized assets. In 2020, Hashgard Mainnet was released and after it went live, ERC-20 GARD was converted to mainnet GARD at a ratio of 10:1 “

Hashgard Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hashgard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hashgard should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hashgard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

