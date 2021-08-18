Havy One Day Volume Tops $1,574.00 (HAVY)

Havy (CURRENCY:HAVY) traded 25.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 18th. One Havy coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Havy has traded down 21.8% against the US dollar. Havy has a total market cap of $17,374.10 and $1,574.00 worth of Havy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Havy alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.88 or 0.00024615 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002034 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000176 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000107 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Havy Coin Profile

Havy (CRYPTO:HAVY) is a coin. Havy’s total supply is 8,200,000,000 coins. The official website for Havy is havy.io . Havy’s official Twitter account is @CapraCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Havy Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Havy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Havy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Havy using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Havy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Havy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.