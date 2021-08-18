Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.79 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) will announce ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hawaiian’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.97) to ($0.50). Hawaiian reported earnings of ($3.76) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 79%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hawaiian will report full-year earnings of ($6.46) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.06) to ($5.82). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $1.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Hawaiian.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.79) by $0.35. Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 96.06% and a negative net margin of 39.88%. The company had revenue of $410.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($3.81) earnings per share. Hawaiian’s revenue for the quarter was up 584.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HA shares. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Hawaiian in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded Hawaiian to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Hawaiian from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Hawaiian from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.13.

HA opened at $18.74 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The company has a market capitalization of $959.64 million, a PE ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 2.36. Hawaiian has a 1 year low of $12.15 and a 1 year high of $31.38.

In related news, CFO Shannon Lei Okinaka sold 2,500 shares of Hawaiian stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 111,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,353,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William S. Swelbar sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total transaction of $103,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,461 shares in the company, valued at $660,712.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $228,450. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Hawaiian by 6.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,224,969 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $219,359,000 after buying an additional 467,336 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hawaiian by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,068,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $123,518,000 after acquiring an additional 388,267 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hawaiian during the 2nd quarter worth about $102,315,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Hawaiian by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,431,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $83,631,000 after purchasing an additional 463,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Hawaiian by 4.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 874,818 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,319,000 after purchasing an additional 35,953 shares during the last quarter. 70.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hawaiian Company Profile

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It offers cargo handling and passenger flights between the Hawaiian Islands and its neighbor island routes through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc The company was founded on January 30, 1929 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

