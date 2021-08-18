HC Wainwright Raises Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) Price Target to $10.00

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) had its price target lifted by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $6.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 72.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Quest Resource from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Roth Capital upped their target price on Quest Resource from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of Quest Resource stock opened at $5.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $108.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.42. Quest Resource has a fifty-two week low of $1.68 and a fifty-two week high of $7.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.36.

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The business services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Quest Resource had a return on equity of 3.85% and a net margin of 2.23%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Quest Resource will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap bought 32,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.47 per share, for a total transaction of $143,978.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 21.91% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QRHC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Quest Resource by 733.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 355,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after buying an additional 313,055 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in Quest Resource during the 1st quarter valued at $1,054,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Quest Resource during the 1st quarter valued at $1,022,000. Wynnefield Capital Inc. raised its stake in Quest Resource by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 1,946,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,360,000 after purchasing an additional 117,552 shares during the period. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Quest Resource by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 225,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 85,500 shares during the period. 35.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quest Resource Company Profile

Quest Resource Holding Corporation provides solutions for the reuse, recycling, and disposal of various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. It offers disposal and recycling services for motor oil and automotive lubricants, oil filters, scrap tires, oily water, goods destruction, food waste, meat renderings, cooking oil and grease trap waste, plastics, cardboard, metal, glass, mixed paper, construction debris, as well as a large variety of regulated and non-regulated solid, liquid, and gas wastes.

