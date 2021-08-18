HC Wainwright Trims American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) Target Price to $4.00

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) had its target price cut by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $4.50 to $4.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 119.78% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

American Resources stock opened at $1.82 on Wednesday. American Resources has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $8.02. The company has a market cap of $110.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.92 and a beta of -0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.35.

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.07). On average, analysts forecast that American Resources will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in American Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in shares of American Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in American Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in American Resources in the first quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in American Resources by 114.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 18,242 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

American Resources Company Profile

American Resources Corporation supplies raw materials for the global infrastructure marketplace. The company offers metallurgical coal and coal used in pulverized coal injection that are essential building blocks in the steel manufacturing process. It has a portfolio of operations located in the Central Appalachian basin of eastern Kentucky and southern West Virginia.

