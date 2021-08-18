HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $14.28 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) will report sales of $14.28 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for HCA Healthcare’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $14.44 billion and the lowest is $14.05 billion. HCA Healthcare posted sales of $13.31 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will report full-year sales of $57.63 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $57.29 billion to $57.92 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $60.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $59.33 billion to $62.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for HCA Healthcare.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $1.21. The firm had revenue of $14.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 234.29%. The business’s revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.23 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HCA. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. started coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.00.

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $245.03 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $78.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.66. HCA Healthcare has a 12-month low of $114.38 and a 12-month high of $255.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.54%.

In other HCA Healthcare news, CMO Jonathan B. Perlin sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $10,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,006,548. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,093 shares of company stock valued at $14,778,068. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HCA. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the second quarter worth $26,000. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the first quarter worth $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 45.8% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 37.9% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $37,000. 60.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

