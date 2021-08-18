HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Sold by Bowling Portfolio Management LLC

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 778 shares during the quarter. HCA Healthcare comprises 1.1% of Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $5,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HCA. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.3% during the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 17,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,306,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 5.7% during the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. South State CORP. lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 6.6% during the first quarter. South State CORP. now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.9% during the first quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 2,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 60.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Jane D. Englebright sold 4,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.12, for a total transaction of $1,004,982.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles J. Hall sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.94, for a total value of $749,820.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 210,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,522,391.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,093 shares of company stock worth $14,778,068. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HCA traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $245.02. The stock had a trading volume of 29,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,460,973. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $78.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.66. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.38 and a fifty-two week high of $255.13.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $1.21. The firm had revenue of $14.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 234.29% and a net margin of 8.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.54%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays lowered HCA Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $267.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. assumed coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded HCA Healthcare from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.00.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

