Head to Head Comparison: China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) & Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA)

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) and Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for China Automotive Systems and Aeva Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Automotive Systems 0 0 1 0 3.00 Aeva Technologies 0 1 6 0 2.86

China Automotive Systems presently has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 64.16%. Aeva Technologies has a consensus price target of $18.33, indicating a potential upside of 133.84%. Given Aeva Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Aeva Technologies is more favorable than China Automotive Systems.

Volatility and Risk

China Automotive Systems has a beta of 3.15, indicating that its share price is 215% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aeva Technologies has a beta of 0.33, indicating that its share price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares China Automotive Systems and Aeva Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Automotive Systems 1.08% 2.85% 1.31% Aeva Technologies N/A -22.22% -11.56%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares China Automotive Systems and Aeva Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Automotive Systems $417.64 million 0.27 -$4.98 million ($0.05) -73.10 Aeva Technologies N/A N/A -$2.93 million N/A N/A

Aeva Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than China Automotive Systems.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.3% of China Automotive Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.0% of Aeva Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 63.8% of China Automotive Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

China Automotive Systems beats Aeva Technologies on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About China Automotive Systems

China Automotive Systems, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China. It produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronic and hydraulic power steering systems and parts. China Automotive Systems, Inc. also markets automotive parts in North America and Brazil, as well as provides after sales services, and research and development support services. The company primarily sells its products to the original equipment manufacturing customers. China Automotive Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Jingzhou City, the People's Republic of China.

About Aeva Technologies

Aeva Technologies, Inc., through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. The company is based in Mountain View, California.

