Head-To-Head Comparison: Esports Technologies (NASDAQ:EBET) and Dover Motorsports (NYSE:DVD)

Esports Technologies (NASDAQ:EBET) and Dover Motorsports (NYSE:DVD) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Esports Technologies alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Esports Technologies and Dover Motorsports, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Esports Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Dover Motorsports 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Esports Technologies and Dover Motorsports’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Esports Technologies $200,000.00 1,670.27 -$570,000.00 N/A N/A Dover Motorsports $38.54 million 2.44 $7.48 million N/A N/A

Dover Motorsports has higher revenue and earnings than Esports Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Esports Technologies and Dover Motorsports’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Esports Technologies N/A N/A N/A Dover Motorsports 31.55% 23.65% 18.14%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Esports Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.0% of Dover Motorsports shares are owned by institutional investors. 42.9% of Dover Motorsports shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Dover Motorsports beats Esports Technologies on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Esports Technologies Company Profile

Esports Technologies, Inc., a technology company, develops and operates platforms that focuses on esports and competitive gaming worldwide. The company operates gogawi.com, a licensed online gambling platform, which is an esports/sportsbook that focuses on bettors located in Asia and Latin America. It also offers iGaming, which include online casino and table games, such as blackjack, virtual sport computer simulated games, and slot machines, as well as traditional sports betting. The company is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Dover Motorsports Company Profile

Dover Motorsports, Inc. markets and promotes motorsports entertainment in the United States. It owns and operates Dover International Speedway in Dover, Delaware; and Nashville Superspeedway near Nashville, Tennessee. The company was formerly known as Dover Downs Entertainment, Inc. Dover Motorsports, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is based in Dover, Delaware.

Receive News & Ratings for Esports Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esports Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.