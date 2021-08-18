Head to Head Comparison: Save Foods (NASDAQ:SVFD) versus Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII)

Save Foods (NASDAQ:SVFD) and Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.3% of Save Foods shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.1% of Marrone Bio Innovations shares are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of Marrone Bio Innovations shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Save Foods and Marrone Bio Innovations’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Save Foods $230,000.00 93.05 -$1.59 million N/A N/A Marrone Bio Innovations $38.37 million 5.48 -$20.17 million ($0.12) -10.00

Save Foods has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Marrone Bio Innovations.

Profitability

This table compares Save Foods and Marrone Bio Innovations’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Save Foods N/A N/A N/A Marrone Bio Innovations -41.25% -56.55% -20.61%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Save Foods and Marrone Bio Innovations, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Save Foods 0 0 0 0 N/A Marrone Bio Innovations 0 0 4 0 3.00

Marrone Bio Innovations has a consensus target price of $3.50, suggesting a potential upside of 191.67%. Given Marrone Bio Innovations’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Marrone Bio Innovations is more favorable than Save Foods.

About Save Foods

Save Foods, Inc. engages in the research and development of green solutions for extending storability and shelf life of vegetables and fruits. The company was founded by Nimrod Ben-Yehuda on April 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Haifa, Israel.

About Marrone Bio Innovations

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. discovers, develops, produces, and promotes biological products for pest management, plant nutrition, and plant health in the United States and internationally. Its products include Emergen, Foramin, Foramin ST, Pacesetter, UBP, and UBP ST for increasing crop health, yield, and quality; Grandevo, a bioinsecticide that controls sucking and chewing insects through feeding; Haven, a plant health product to reduce sun stress and dehydration; Jet-Ag and Jet-Oxide peroxyacetic acid sanitizers that prevent, suppress, eliminate, and control algae, fungi, and bacterial diseases in agriculture and horticultural industries; and Majestene, a bionematicide to control soil-dwelling nematodes and certain soil borne insects. The company also offers Regalia and Stargus, which are bio fungicides that protects against fungal and bacterial diseases and enhances yields/quality; Venerate, a bioinsecticide, which controls chewing and sucking insects and mites, as well as flies and plant parasitic nematodes; and Zelto, a bionematicide that protects turf, including golf course fairways and greens, and promotes turf health by enhancing plant and root health. The company provides its products directly through sales force, as well as through distributors and other commercial partners. The company formerly known as Marrone Organic Innovations, Inc. Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Davis, California.

