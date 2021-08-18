Head to Head Comparison: Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) versus Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR)

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) and Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Signature Bank has a beta of 2, meaning that its stock price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Capstar Financial has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Signature Bank and Capstar Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Signature Bank $2.01 billion 6.54 $528.36 million $9.96 24.58 Capstar Financial $135.10 million 3.35 $24.70 million $1.42 14.39

Signature Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Capstar Financial. Capstar Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Signature Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Signature Bank and Capstar Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Signature Bank 34.08% 11.80% 0.90% Capstar Financial 27.79% 12.73% 1.42%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Signature Bank and Capstar Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Signature Bank 0 1 15 1 3.00 Capstar Financial 0 0 4 0 3.00

Signature Bank presently has a consensus price target of $271.88, indicating a potential upside of 11.03%. Capstar Financial has a consensus price target of $22.75, indicating a potential upside of 11.36%. Given Capstar Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Capstar Financial is more favorable than Signature Bank.

Dividends

Signature Bank pays an annual dividend of $2.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Capstar Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Signature Bank pays out 22.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Capstar Financial pays out 16.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Signature Bank has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Capstar Financial has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Capstar Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

98.0% of Signature Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.2% of Capstar Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.9% of Capstar Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Signature Bank beats Capstar Financial on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities. The Specialty Finance segment consists of financing and leasing products. The company was founded by John Tamberlane, Scott Aaron Shay, and Joseph J. DePaolo in September 2000 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Capstar Financial

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its products and services include commercial and industrial loans to small and medium sized businesses; commercial real estate loans; mortgage banking; and private banking and wealth management services for the owners and operators of its business clients and other high net worth individuals. It also offers correspondent banking services to meet the needs of smaller community banks as well as various retail and consumer products. The company was founded on December 1, 2015 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

